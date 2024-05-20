S’pore vegetable, seafood production fell in 2023 due to construction challenges, inflation: SFA

SINGAPORE – Local vegetable and seafood production fell in 2023, despite an increase in the number of vegetable farms, while local egg production went up.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in its yearly food statistics report on May 20 that the industry faced challenges in building up its farms during the Covid-19 pandemic, along with inflationary pressures and higher energy prices and manpower costs.

Local vegetable production accounted for 3.2 per cent of total food consumption in 2023, down from 3.9 per cent in 2022.

Seafood production fell to 7.3 per cent from 7.6 per cent in 2022, said SFA.

The lower local vegetable production is despite an increase in the number of farms – 115 vegetable farms in Singapore in 2023, up from 111 in 2022, according to SFA’s food statistics report.

The number of sea-based seafood farms fell from 109 in 2022 to 98 in 2023, whereas the number of land-based seafood farms rose from 27 in 2022 to 33 in 2023.

The fall in local production comes amid reports of numerous other headwinds confronting the local farming sector.

Vegetable farm VertiVegies had scrapped plans to build what would have been one of Singapore’s largest indoor farms in Lim Chu Kang, citing issues with its joint venture partner, Chinese farming company SananBio, which supplies the farm with its production hardware.

It returned the 2ha plot of land to SFA in April 2022.

VertiVegies had intended to produce some 6 tonnes of vegetables daily, including local favourites such as xiao bai cai, nai bai and cabbage.

The farm would have been one of the Republic’s largest indoor vegetable ones, boosting local production of greens by 10 per cent.

SFA will also be looking to improve fish farming infrastructure in the southern waters, where the only farm operating there – Barramundi Group – has plans to exit, said the agency.

The company, which farms Asian sea bass, had to grapple with inadequate infrastructure and the endemic scale drop virus disease, which has killed large numbers of its fish population.

It stopped farming in Singapore in June 2023, and will focus on scaling up its fish farming business in Brunei instead. It will also continue its research and development work on St John’s Island.