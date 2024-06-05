S’pore, US deepen economic ties, launch AI talent grooming scheme

SINGAPORE - Singapore is deepening its economic ties with the United States with the launch of a new artificial intelligence (AI) programme to groom talent.

The new AI Talent Bridge programme is expected to deepen collaboration between the US and Singapore on critical emerging technology, including AI, with an emphasis on supporting youth, women, and future leaders in tech, said the US Department of Commerce (DOC) and the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) in a statement.

It will build on the existing US-Singapore Women in Tech Partnership Programme, which was launched in 2022 and features networking and mentoring sessions, workshops as well as other activities to facilitate partnerships among companies in the two countries. But details of the programme are scarce for now.

AI talent grooming is one of three areas identified as the deliverables of a roundtable on AI held on June 5, led by US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo.

The other two areas where cooperation between Singapore and the US will be strengthened are digital infrastructure and services, and AI innovation and governance.

Speaking to reporters, Mrs Teo said that skills development is the only enduring and sustainable way of helping to keep people in jobs, and help them move into better jobs.

“I’d like to just say that when the International Monetary Fund says that Singapore is the world’s most AI-ready country, we think that no one can ever be ready enough,” said Mrs Teo.