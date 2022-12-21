S’pore unlikely to face energy price surge despite global demand amid frigid winter: Analysts

SINGAPORE – The Republic is unlikely to experience a surge in energy prices despite greater demand for heating and electricity amid an unusually cold winter in the Northern Hemisphere, industry analysts said.

This comes as a rare triple-dip La Nina is forecast to induce below-freezing temperatures in China, Japan and South Korea over the next few weeks and an Arctic blast has dumped snow on Britain and Germany.

The chill has triggered fears of further gains in Asian liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices, which have been increasing since the middle of November after plunging from a peak in late August.

Singapore depends on imported gas for about 95 per cent of its electricity needs, making it vulnerable to any shifts in global supply and demand. This is made up of piped natural gas from Malaysia and Indonesia, and LNG from various countries.

Mr Chong Zhi Xin, director for gas, power and climate solutions at S&P Global Commodity Insights, said that while the winter chill is likely to push up gas demand in the Northern Hemisphere, markets around the world are better prepared with storage in 2022.

This should place less stress on the LNG value chain, he said.

Mr Deven Chhaya, infrastructure advisory partner at KPMG Singapore, said that demand for LNG is unlikely to swing significantly if current weather predictions hold, given that most models for power loads and LNG futures contracts would have accounted for lower-than-normal temperatures.

LNG constitutes between 10 per cent and 25 per cent of the energy mix of China, Japan and South Korea, he added.

A spokesman for independent energy research and business intelligence company Rystad Energy noted that while the initial mild start to winter has ended, North-east Asian buyers should still have comfortable levels of inventories, barring any outages on alternative fuels or LNG production, as they had planned for a severe winter.

He said: “Given that South-east Asia’s gas demand is skewed towards power generation in the summer, the northern winter is less of a concern for South-east Asia.

“Contractual deliveries will continue, but at current spot prices approaching US$40 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), the region is priced out of the spot market.”

Mr Chong said that tightness in the global spot LNG market will still have a larger impact on Thailand and Singapore as both markets are more reliant on international supply.

“While we do expect spot LNG prices to increase over the next few months, the impact on Singapore could be minimal.

“The price spike last year was a confluence of factors, including the oil price run-up, markets coming out of Covid-19 and the outage of piped gas supply from Indonesia,“ he said.