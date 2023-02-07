S’pore to mark Lee Kuan Yew’s 100th birth anniversary with education fund, publications, exhibitions

SINGAPORE- Among ideas by the community to mark the 100th anniversary of founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew’s birth include conferences to examine Mr Lee’s legacy, publications that draw from his values and life experiences, and activities to engage the younger generation of Singaporeans, said Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng.

Many groups from the community, such as business leaders, the grassroots, academia, and media, felt it was important to remember Mr Lee’s contributions to Singapore and the ideals he represented, Dr Tan said in Parliament on Tuesday.

“They especially wanted to raise awareness of Mr Lee’s contributions amongst Singaporean youths, many of whom were very young or not yet born when Mr Lee stepped down from Cabinet.”

He was responding to Mr Sitoh Yih Pin (Potong Pasir), who asked if the Government was planning to observe the anniversary and mark Mr Lee’s contributions to the nation and the values he stood for.

Business leaders have put forth a proposal to set up a fund for private donations that will go towards supporting educational causes, said Dr Tan, adding that education was a cause dear to Mr Lee’s heart and they felt that the fund would be a fitting tribute to him.

The Government will work with the various parties to coordinate the efforts, Dr Tan said. “We welcome these ground up initiatives, and the spirit in which they have been conceived.”

Government agencies have also planned initiatives to commemorate the anniversary.

For example, the National Heritage Board has an ongoing travelling exhibition for the Founders’ Memorial, as part of a public call for artefacts and stories from the nation-building years.

Later this year, there will be a more extensive exhibition at the National Museum on key historical milestones that founding leaders rallied Singaporeans through.