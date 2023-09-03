S’pore to keep investing in arts education to meet needs of creative professionals: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE - Investments in arts education will continue, in order to meet the growing needs of creative professionals in the economy and provide diverse pathways for people to excel based on their aspirations and abilities.

Speaking at a fundraising dinner to mark Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts’s 85th anniversary, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong noted that the Government has been investing more in the arts over the years.

For instance, with the new University of the Arts Singapore (UAS), which will open its doors in August 2024.

The government-supported private university will be formed by an alliance between Lasalle College of the Arts and the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa). Candidates can start applying from the third quarter of 2023.

Mr Wong said he was involved in the deliberations over Singapore’s first university to focus on the arts when he was Minister of Education.

He added that the leadership in both institutions saw the merits of coming together, and believed in the shared vision – to develop a distinctively Singaporean arts education.

“We will continue to study more ways to strengthen the arts in Singapore, including enhancing access to the arts and providing better support for Singaporean artists,” Mr Wong said, adding that the arts and cultural scene now has a distinctive Singaporean culture and identity.

“Our artists help give expression to this Singaporean culture. For example, when the Singapore Chinese Orchestra performs, people can immediately tell that it’s not the same as an orchestra from China – there is something distinctive about its style and musical arrangement,” he said.

At the event held at Capella Singapore, which 300 guests attended, Mr Wong said that Nafa has played a key role in showcasing Singapore and South-east Asian art to the world, through its many international partnerships and collaborations.

It had also launched the Living Archive of Contemporary Asian Art, a platform for research, academia and practice.

Next year, it will offer sponsored artist residencies for Singaporean and South-east Asian artists at its studios in Paris, allowing them to network and exchange ideas with the global arts community.

“Without Nafa, the arts and culture scene in Singapore would not be the same today,” said Mr Wong.