Singapore to give US$50,000 to help Vanuatu recover from two back-to-back cyclones

SINGAPORE - The Republic will be giving the Pacific island state of Vanuatu US$50,000 (S$66,800) to aid in its recovery efforts following two cyclones, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Vanuatu declared a state of emergency after being struck by two back-to-back cyclones and two earthquakes.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan wrote to his counterpart Jotham Napat Nauka that he was “deeply saddened” to learn about the damage and devastation caused by Cyclones Judy and Kevin that struck Vanuatu.

Dr Balakrishnan said: “On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I extend my deepest condolences to the communities affected by the disaster. Our thoughts are with the people of Vanuatu during this difficult time.

“I am confident that the people of Vanuatu will overcome this adversity with fortitude.”