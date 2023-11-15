S’pore to deepen cooperation with France, adapt front-line technologies for Home Team: Shanmugam

PARIS – Singapore is looking to deepen security cooperation with the French and to adapt their front-line technologies for the Home Team, said Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam.

The minister was in France for Milipol Paris 2023, one of the largest homeland security exhibitions in the world that is being held from Nov 14 to 17.

He had visited the Singapore Pavilion at the exhibition and spoken to a delegation of scientists and engineers from the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX).

The minister told The Straits Times at the event that Singapore already has a lot of cooperation with France.

“Security has become very critical for many countries, and the Ministry of Home Affairs has moved very decisively with the use of technology. Setting up of HTX itself is indication of that.”

He said the Singapore delegation was at the event to deepen the security cooperation with France and to look at the latest front-line technologies and how it can be adapted for use by the Home Team.

The event features more than 1,100 exhibitors from 48 countries, with partners including the French National Police and Interpol. Armoured vehicles, firearms, artificial intelligence systems, robots and drones were among the technologies showcased.

HTX was invited by France’s Ministry of Interior to set up the Singapore pavilion as a prelude to Milipol Asia Pacific – TechXSummit, which is expected to be held in Singapore in 2024.

Mr Shanmugam said that he has invited France’s Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin to the Singapore event.

He said: “(We have) a lot of cooperation with France, which is why I’m here, our companies are here, our officers are here. We are doing a lot together.”

The Singapore pavilion was themed Exponentially Impacting Singapore’s Safety And Security, and features HTX’s key industry partners ST Engineering, Singtel and NCS.

It features some of HTX’s latest innovations, including the Next-Generation Clearance Concept which will allow people to clear immigration by simply walking past a series of sensors and cameras without stopping.

Also on show are technologies like Singtel’s Quantum-Safe Network, which will protect network systems from cyber attacks that use quantum computers.