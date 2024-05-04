S’pore to consider additional safeguards around excessive screen time for children: DPM Wong

SINGAPORE – Singapore will have to consider additional safeguards around excessive screen time and social media usage for children, as part of efforts to protect the mental health of young people.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong made these remarks at a gala dinner held at One Farrer Hotel to commemorate the 55th anniversary of non-profit suicide prevention centre Samaritans of Singapore (SOS) on May 4.

In his speech as the guest of honour, DPM Wong said there has been an increase in mental health concerns among youngsters worldwide. One hypothesis that has been gaining traction is that children are growing up with more of a screen-based childhood and less of a play-based one.

Some are already exposed at a very young age, when they are infants or toddlers. This can be a problem, said DPM Wong, adding that research in Singapore has been done before.

“Screen time during infancy adversely affects development of cognitive skills needed for self-regulation and learning, as well as socio-emotional competence as the child grows up. This in turn raises the risk of mental conditions, such as depression,” he said.

For older children, not all screen time is bad, as it can be for productive activities such as reading the news, but instead a lot of screen time is spent on social media.

This can also be an issue for children during early puberty because factors such as the pressure to present a positive image online, stories that are designed to spark outrage, and cyber bullying can all take a toll on one’s mental health.

Social media also makes it easier to access information that can lead to risky behaviour, or self-harm, DPM Wong said.

The Government has recently worked with major tech platforms to introduce robust age requirements on their services, starting with app stores such as Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store. This will ensure that children do not download and access age-inappropriate apps.

“Should we do more? Should we go further? That is something the Government will have to consider carefully. We will continue to conduct research to better understand the risks associated with excessive screen time and social media usage. The science will not likely be definitive and exact, and we must be prepared to address the issue even without perfect knowledge,” he said.

DPM Wong also pointed out that many major social media platforms have an age requirement of 13 to create profiles, but that is easily circumvented.

“So should we take this age requirement more seriously? And if we do, is 13 the right age, or should that be older? These are questions that we, and societies everywhere, have to think through carefully,” he said.

“It’s not just a matter of government regulations. Parents also have an important role to play in setting boundaries. For example, there are parental control tools available on social media services for parents to monitor or, if necessary, restrict time spent on social media and the kind of content consumed by their children.”