S’pore to consider additional safeguards around excessive screen time for children: DPM Wong

SINGAPORE – Singapore will have to consider additional safeguards around excessive screen time and social media usage for children, as part of efforts to protect the mental health of young people.
Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong made these remarks at a gala dinner held at One Farrer Hotel to commemorate the 55th anniversary of non-profit suicide prevention centre Samaritans of Singapore (SOS) on May 4.
In his speech as the guest of honour, DPM Wong said there has been an increase in mental health concerns among youngsters worldwide. One hypothesis that has been gaining traction is that children are growing up with more of a screen-based childhood and less of a play-based one.
Some are already exposed at a very young age, when they are infants or toddlers. This can be a problem, said DPM Wong, adding that research in Singapore has been done before.
“Screen time during infancy adversely affects development of cognitive skills needed for self-regulation and learning, as well as socio-emotional competence as the child grows up. This in turn raises the risk of mental conditions, such as depression,” he said.
For older children, not all screen time is bad, as it can be for productive activities such as reading the news, but instead a lot of screen time is spent on social media.
This can also be an issue for children during early puberty because factors such as the pressure to present a positive image online, stories that are designed to spark outrage, and cyber bullying can all take a toll on one’s mental health.
Social media also makes it easier to access information that can lead to risky behaviour, or self-harm, DPM Wong said.
The Government has recently worked with major tech platforms to introduce robust age requirements on their services, starting with app stores such as Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store. This will ensure that children do not download and access age-inappropriate apps.
“Should we do more? Should we go further? That is something the Government will have to consider carefully. We will continue to conduct research to better understand the risks associated with excessive screen time and social media usage. The science will not likely be definitive and exact, and we must be prepared to address the issue even without perfect knowledge,” he said.
DPM Wong also pointed out that many major social media platforms have an age requirement of 13 to create profiles, but that is easily circumvented.
“So should we take this age requirement more seriously? And if we do, is 13 the right age, or should that be older? These are questions that we, and societies everywhere, have to think through carefully,” he said.
“It’s not just a matter of government regulations. Parents also have an important role to play in setting boundaries. For example, there are parental control tools available on social media services for parents to monitor or, if necessary, restrict time spent on social media and the kind of content consumed by their children.”
Limiting smartphone and social media usage is only one part of the equation. Singapore also needs to strengthen capabilities to build resilience and provide better social support.
He raised the example of KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital and polyclinics, where all parents and parents-to-be have been advised that there should be zero screen time for infants for the first 36 months.
“But how many times have you seen parents giving their smartphones to young toddlers just to pacify them? It is bad practice, and we should not promote (it). In fact, zero screen time for infants for their first 36 months should be our norm. So we can do more, and we will do more to educate parents and children,” he said.
In February, he said mental health and well-being is a key priority on the national agenda, with moves made to increase the number of public-sector psychiatrists and psychologists.
DPM Wong, who has been the patron of SOS since 2011, also lauded how far the organisation has come since it began in December 1969 as a simple telephone hotline service.
Speaking at the event, SOS chief executive Gasper Tan shared that as it improved and integrated its services over the years, it has prevented one high-risk suicide case every 25 hours on average.
As at April, it had answered 1.6 million calls for help over the decades since the organisation began.
Mr Tan said SOS is pledging to raise $5.5 million in the next five years for suicide prevention efforts. The funds will also help keep SOS’ services free, train volunteers and introduce new services.
He said: “This isn’t merely a monetary target. It symbolises our commitment to saving lives and providing a lifeline to those who are struggling. By joining forces to accomplish this goal, we hope to move closer to a world where suicide is not seen as an option.”
One of the beneficiaries of SOS’ services is Ms Mak Wei Tin, 27, whose father committed suicide in January 2021 after a quick succession of health issues a month earlier – suffering a mild stroke and heart attack, and then being plagued by hallucinations due to low sodium levels.
When the police knocked on their door at 3am saying they had discovered his body, Ms Mak was shocked and devastated.
In 2021, she discovered Healing Bridge, an SOS support group for those who have lost a loved one to suicide.
Members from the support group even went with her to get a maltipoo puppy, named Bang Bang, in September 2023.
Ms Mak said: “It is so playful and active, and it brings a lot of laughter to the family. The silence at home is no longer so stark.”