Sim Ann to attend Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland as special envoy of PM Wong

SINGAPORE - Singapore will be attending the peace summit in Switzerland that aims to build international support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s peace proposals.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in a Facebook post on June 4 that Senior Minister of State Sim Ann has been appointed as special envoy to attend the summit.

He said: “Switzerland will be hosting a Summit on Peace in Ukraine later this month and invited Singapore to participate.”

On the evening of June 4, Mr Wong spoke with Swiss President Viola Amherd and told her that Ms Sim had been appointed as Singapore’s representative.

He said: “President Amherd and I also reaffirmed the friendly relations between our countries and underlined the importance of working together to uphold the principles of the UN Charter.”