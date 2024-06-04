Sim Ann to attend Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland as special envoy of PM Wong

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on June 2 to seek international support for the peace summit.
Ang Qing
Updated
Jun 04, 2024, 10:14 PM
Published
Jun 04, 2024, 10:09 PM

SINGAPORE - Singapore will be attending the peace summit in Switzerland that aims to build international support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s peace proposals.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in a Facebook post on June 4 that Senior Minister of State Sim Ann has been appointed as special envoy to attend the summit.

He said: “Switzerland will be hosting a Summit on Peace in Ukraine later this month and invited Singapore to participate.”

On the evening of June 4, Mr Wong spoke with Swiss President Viola Amherd and told her that Ms Sim had been appointed as Singapore’s representative.

He said: “President Amherd and I also reaffirmed the friendly relations between our countries and underlined the importance of working together to uphold the principles of the UN Charter.”

