Singapore technology to be used in world’s first private space station

SINGAPORE – Technology developed in Singapore will be part of the world’s first commercial manned space station that could be orbiting the earth by August 2025 at the earliest.

The metallic space equipment by home-grown firm Addvalue Technologies functions like a Wi-Fi network between the spacecraft and earth, allowing constant communication between the astronauts and ground operators.

More than a dozen satellite operators globally are customers of Addvalue, which also produces equipment such as communications systems for ships. But this is the first time its technology will be installed on a manned mission.

The deal with US aerospace company Vast, which is building the private space station called Haven-1, was announced on the sidelines of the Global Space and Technology Convention at Sheraton Towers Singapore on Feb 15.

Currently, most commercial satellites or spacecraft connect with earth for only about 4 per cent of their time in space, which makes it hard to respond to emergencies or gather timely data from the cosmos.

A space vehicle connects with earth when it flies directly over its ground station, and this happens every 90 minutes when it completes an orbit. Ground station operators only have 10 to 15 minutes to “talk” to the vehicle before it flies out of the radar, said Mr Tan Khai Pang, chief executive of Addvalue.

The lack of constant communication becomes a problem, especially, with humans in space and safety at stake.

Addvalue offered Vast its technology called the Inter-satellite Data Relay System (IDRS), which will allow Haven-1 and its occupants to be continuously in contact with earth. The IDRS terminal that will be fitted to the space station is a modest-looking metallic box that can be held in one hand and weighs only 1kg. Its cost, though, is in the six digits. Addvalue declined to provide details of its cost.

Illustrating the value of constant communication between people in space and on earth, Vast’s senior vice-president of product and business development David Caponio said: “At a conference last year, a vendor of an electron microscope asked me if I wanted to control the microscope using an iPad.

“I asked: ‘Where is the microscope? In your lab?’ He said: ‘No, it’s on the ISS right now.’”

The International Space Station (ISS) is one of only two space stations in orbit. It is run by five national space agencies, including the United States’ National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa). The Tiangong space station is run by China.

The ISS, alongside military satellites, tend to have their own communication technologies that are not commercialised.

The ISS is expected to retire by 2031, which means many private astronauts and companies are eyeing Haven-1, which is planned to be in orbit for three years to advance space science, enable research and provide opportunities for spaceflight. Vast plans to have four astronauts on board per mission.

Space stations serve as labs in outer space where life science research on new pharmaceuticals or in-space manufacturing is done, in microgravity environments. Since the ISS was launched in 1998, more than 3,000 experiments have been done in the spacecraft.

Mr Caponio added: “You can’t make things in the ISS and sell them very easily. But on a commercial space station, there are no restrictions to that.”