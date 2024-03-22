S’pore submits statement to ICJ ahead of the court’s ruling on countries’ climate-related obligations

SINGAPORE - Nearly a year after it was announced that the world’s top court will give its opinion on the legal obligations of states to protect their people from climate change, several countries have submitted their written statements to kick off the judiciary process, including Singapore.

The Republic submitted on March 20 – two days before the deadline – its written statement on the matter to the United Nations’ International Court of Justice (ICJ), said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on March 22.

The UN General Assembly adopted in March 2023 a resolution by the small island nation of Vanuatu to ask the ICJ to clarify the obligations of big polluters, since human rights of those affected by greenhouse gas emissions are impacted.

Singapore was among 18 nations that helped lead this initiative.

The ICJ, also called the World Court, will give an advisory opinion, which is non-binding, on the issue of climate change for the first time in its history.

“Like other low-lying small island developing states, Singapore is especially vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, including rising sea levels,” MFA said.

“Singapore stands committed to participating in collective, multilateral, and rules-based efforts to seek solutions founded upon international law to address climate change.”

While the eventual ruling by the ICJ will be legally non-binding, it will hold significant weight in the international legal system and contribute to the development of international law, MFA added.

UN member states and international organisations were to submit their written statements based on three legal issues they wanted the ICJ to address.

The first concerned the obligations of states under international law to fight climate change and greenhouse gas emissions.

The second was about legal consequences for nations that have caused significant harm to the environment and climate, particularly in vulnerable places such as the small island developing states.

The final legal issue to be addressed in ICJ’s ruling involved the protection of future generations.

“An advisory opinion is basically an interpretation of the existing law, and for that it can strengthen already existing laws on climate change and human rights, I would say especially the Paris Agreement,” lawyer Elisa Granzotto, who specialises in environmental law, told The Straits Times.

Ms Granzotto is a member of the World’s Youth for Climate Justice, a global youth-led organisation that started the movement to obtain an advisory opinion from the ICJ.

She added that, in time, the legal opinion of the World Court could also influence regional or national climate-related court cases, or even be implemented as law in certain countries.