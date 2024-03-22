S’pore still ‘attractive’ to Chinese travellers, says STB, noting embassy’s concern over gambling

SINGAPORE – Singapore remains an “attractive destination” for leisure and business travellers from China, said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) in a statement on March 22. This is in response to queries from The Straits Times on a circular by China’s embassy here reminding its citizens to steer clear of gambling.

The Chinese embassy in Singapore on March 18 had asked its citizens in the Republic to “stay away” from gambling, adding that cross-border gambling violates Chinese laws and may be tied to other crimes like smuggling and money laundering.

In response to media queries, the STB’s Greater China executive director Andrew Phua said the agency was aware of the embassy’s statement, and respected its concerns.

Singapore is a trusted and vibrant destination for both leisure and business, and Chinese travellers visit Singapore for many reasons, he added.

“In addition to Singapore’s reputation as a family-friendly, bilingual, and safe destination, our diverse range of tourism offerings including our slew of wide-ranging attractions and a robust events calendar makes Singapore an attractive destination choice to Chinese visitors,” said Mr Phua.

At a news conference in Beijing on March 18, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said the country’s position on cross-border gambling was clear in that Chinese capital cannot be invested in overseas casinos.

He added that Chinese citizens are not allowed to run overseas casinos, while overseas casinos should also not invite Chinese citizens to gamble on their premises.

Visa-free entry a draw

Mr Phua added that the 30-day mutual visa exemption between Singapore and China will continue to increase Singapore’s attractiveness as a tourist destination to boost arrivals and spending in Singapore’s tourism and other related sectors.

The agreement, which kicked in on Feb 9, allows citizens of Singapore and China to visit the other country without a visa, for a stay of up to 30 days.

According to STB statistics, Singapore received more than 327,000 visitors from China in February 2024, reaching 96 per cent of 2019’s figures.

The figures registered made China the largest source market for visitors to Singapore, Mr Phua said. Singapore registered around 1.44 million visitors in February.

Mr Phua said that the STB aims to offer Chinese visitors the opportunity to discover more hidden gems in Singapore through its various branding and public relations initiatives.

Singapore houses two casinos within the integrated resorts of Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa. When contacted, both declined to comment.

The Gambling Regulatory Authority in December 2023 fined Resorts World Sentosa a total of $2.25 million for failing to perform due diligence checks on deposits into patrons’ accounts.