S’pore should aim to be digital first, but not digital-only: Josephine Teo

SINGAPORE – Even as 99 per cent of households in Singapore have Internet access, and 92 per cent have computer access, not everyone will feel digitally included, Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo said at a community event on Sunday.

Mrs Teo was at Nee Soon East Seniors’ Hub in Yishun to attend the E-Payment Learning Journey and Data for All Roadshow, organised by the Infocomm Media Development Authority’s (IMDA) SG Digital Office.

She said if an individual, particularly a senior, does not have a certain level of digital proficiency, he will not be able to participate in Singapore’s push to be digital first, or his participation will be shallow.

“Perhaps even more importantly, we need to pay some attention to digital proficiency,” she added.

Mrs Teo said there are many digital services that seniors need to access, but time should also be given for them to pick up those skills.

“So the idea of digital first but not digital-only should be a central organising principle,” she pointed out.

While Singapore wants to be digital first because of the innovation potential and productivity angle, a digital-only mindset would exclude a lot of people, added the minister.

“I think we have to accept that the right and proper thing to do is not to be digital-only,” she said, adding that it is a kinder and more tenable position for Singapore to take.

This is why, for example, there is a non-digital option for CDC vouchers, even while most of the redemption is through digital means.

Sunday’s event was part of a series of engagements conducted as part of the Forward Singapore (ForwardSG) movement, where the Government seeks to refresh the nation’s social compact by listening to and addressing the concerns of Singaporeans.

Mrs Teo described social compact as being about what each individual needs to contribute to the broader society; and at the same what each one of us can expect in the form of support from society so that we can be our best selves.

On the digital front, the Ministry for Communications and Information’s (MCI) Digital Readiness Survey in 2022 showed that 84 per cent of the 2,000 Singaporean respondents said digital technologies made their lives easier, she noted.

Among seniors in their 60s, 70 per cent of agreed that digital technologies made their lives easier, while 62 per cent of those aged 70 and above agreed with the statement.

The numbers start to fall, however, when it comes to applying the technologies in their lives.

Asked if they are keen to try out new digital technologies, only 49 per cent of those in their 60s were keen, while only 41 per cent among those above 70 years old would do so.