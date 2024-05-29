S’pore sends condolences to Papua New Guinea over landslide, pledges $67k for relief efforts

SINGAPORE - Singapore has extended its condolences to Papua New Guinea’s Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko over the May 24 landslide that left more than 2,000 people buried under the rubble.

In his letter to Mr Tkatchenko on May 29, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said he was deeply saddened by the incident.

“On behalf of the Singapore Government, I convey my deepest condolences to the families of those affected,” Dr Balakrishnan wrote.

The Government will contribute US$50,000 (S$67,500) through the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) towards relief and recovery efforts, he added.

Earlier on May 29, the SRC had also pledged another S$50,000.

More than 2,000 people are feared dead, buried under debris and soil after a landslide hit a village in the Enga province on May 24. Six bodies have been recovered so far.

An estimated 7,849 people have been affected by the disaster, including those in need of possible evacuation and relocation, according to the United Nations on May 28.

The aid will be used to meet the needs of those affected, such as food, water, shelter and trauma care, said the SRC in a May 29 statement.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic landslide that resulted in the devastating loss of lives and thousands more displaced,” said Mr Benjamin William, secretary-general and chief executive of the SRC.

The aid will be provided to the Papua New Guinea Red Cross and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

The organisations are supporting the Papua New Guinea Defence Force, which is leading search and rescue operations. Efforts include the establishment of an evacuation area, distribution of relief items like jerrycans, and mental health support.

With more rainfall forecast in coming days, the fatality count is expected to rise as excavations continue, said SRC.

It added that challenging terrain and lack of electricity have hampered efforts at affected areas.

The organisation has also launched a public fund-raising appeal for recovery efforts.

“As we launch our fund-raising efforts, we hope the people of Singapore will stand in unity with us to support communities in need,” said Mr William.

To make an online donation, visit the SRC’s donation portal.