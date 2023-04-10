S’pore scientists develop ‘nano-nets’ to trap, kill bacteria amid growing antibiotic resistance

SINGAPORE – With bacteria becoming increasingly resistant to even the strongest antibiotics, scientists around the world have been urgently trying to develop new drugs to prevent this “silent pandemic” from worsening.

Antimicrobial resistance is projected to kill 10 million people by 2050 – more than the current number of deaths caused by cancer.

However, any breakthroughs in the creation of new antibiotics appear to be some time away, and how long they will stay effective at fighting bacteria before germs evolve to become resistant to them is unpredictable.

Now, a team of 11 researchers has come up with a different approach to tackle the problem of antibiotic resistance: using microscopic nets to trap and kill bacteria in the body.

The researchers have successfully used these “nano-nets”, which are made out of molecules known as antimicrobial peptides (AMPs), to tackle E. coli and S. aureus in lab tests. These bacteria cause food poisoning and boils respectively, and have been found to be resistant to even the most potent antibiotics available today.

The nano-nets developed by the team mimic a natural body response to pathogens at various sites such as the small intestine, urinary tract and blood vessels.

In lab tests, the AMPs developed by the team formed the nets when they detected either lipopolysaccharide or lipoteichoic acid, which are two common chemicals found in bacterial cell membranes.

In the presence of the chemicals, the individual peptide molecules attached themselves to the bacteria and in turn attracted other peptides to link up with them, eventually forming an interlocking web – the nano-net – capable of entrapping the bacteria.

These peptides were also able to disrupt the bacterial membranes, effectively tearing apart and killing the germs.

Though the nano-nets have not been tested in humans, the researchers theorise that the trapping of bacteria in the body by the nets would make the germs more vulnerable to antimicrobial compounds secreted by the immune system – essentially augmenting the human body’s innate ability to combat bacterial infections.

Recreating these nano-nets synthetically to trap and kill antibiotic-resistant bacteria is not new, but the team’s work has helped to advance the field, said Associate Professor Rachel Ee of the National University of Singapore’s Department of Pharmacy, who co-led the team with her colleague from the same department, Associate Professor Rajamani Lakshminarayanan.

“In previous attempts to form synthetic nano-nets from AMPs to trap and kill bacteria, the AMPs could form only short, disjointed strands of molecules, which could not entwine the bacteria very well.

“By modifying the chemical compositions of the AMPs previously used, our team’s peptides could self-assemble into extensive, cross-linked nano-nets, which are more suitable for physically entrapping and immobilising bacteria cells.

“In addition, most of the synthetic peptide nano-nets that have been developed so far can only trap bacteria, whereas the modifications we made allowed our nano-nets to both trap and kill them.”