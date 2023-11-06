S’pore scientists apply faster, cheaper DNA method to trace origins of poached pangolins

SINGAPORE – Scientists in the Republic have used cheaper DNA fingerprinting techniques to identify that large seizures of smuggled pangolin scales found here in 2019 were probably from previously untouched parts of western Africa.
The National Parks Board announced on Monday that the new gene mapping protocol by its Centre for Wildlife Forensics makes it possible to zero in on animal traffickers in Africa who have slipped under the international authorities’ radar for years.
In another boost for the war against wildlife crime, a new global youth network – to be led by Singapore youths – was launched on Monday.
At the annual Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (Cites) meeting in Geneva, Singapore’s proposal to kickstart the Cites Global Youth Network on sustainable wildlife trade was supported by parties to the convention, announced National Development Minister Desmond Lee in a Facebook post on Monday.
In 2019, Singapore authorities foiled a major smuggling attempt when it uncovered nearly 40 tonnes of pangolin scales, the biggest haul in the country to date.
There are eight species of pangolins around the world, and they are the most trafficked mammals on the planet. Pangolin scales are prized as medicine, but this has not been scientifically proven.
Over two years, scientists here conducted rapid DNA extraction for a record 2,346 pangolin scales, taken from the 2019 massive seizures. The scales came from the endangered White-bellied and Giant pangolins and the vulnerable Black-bellied pangolins. These selected scales, while dried up, had enough dried skin or tissue to work with.
The researchers used chemicals that were commonly found in labs and could extract DNA faster. They later used a next-generation sequencing tool to sequence the genes of thousands of scales at a time, compared with fewer than 100 at a time previously.
New genetic signatures were traced back to western and western-central Africa, suggesting a potential resurgence of poaching and newly exploited populations in these regions, said NParks on Monday.
“(It) is important for law enforcement officers to identify the species and trace the geographical origins of these pangolins. The international community will be in a better position to tackle poaching hotspots and curb illegal wildlife trade at the source,” said Mr Ryan Lee, NParks’ group director of wildlife management.
It is often expensive, logistically challenging and time consuming for authorities abroad to map the genes of large seizures, he noted. The Centre for Wildlife Forensics used the new and efficient process to meet this need and help scientists overseas emulate this technique.
“(The new process) has reduced the cost of sequencing each DNA fragment from one pangolin scale to less than a dollar, as compared (with) $10 to $12 using conventional methods,” Mr Ryan Lee added.
The data generated by the scientists has been uploaded to a United States-based public database of DNA sequences.
While Singapore is not a key destination or source of illegal animal trade, the Republic has one of the busiest ports in the world where exotic pets and animal parts have been seized. A recent ST report revealed that non-native geckos, snakes and sugar gliders were peddled on messaging app Telegram, among other online trading platforms.
Singapore is also a party to Cites, an international agreement that ensures wildlife species are not threatened with extinction by trade.
Young people joining the newly launched Cites network will learn about the complexities behind sustainable wildlife trade, Cites-related matters and biodiversity conservation. In 2024, young representatives from around the world will gather in Singapore for leadership training and further cement the network’s structure and activities. They will also organise the first Global Youth Summit happening the following year.
The selection criteria for joining the network will be laid out by Singapore and the Cites Secretariat in the coming months. NParks will support the network.
Mr Ryan Lee added that the young members of the youth network can apply what they have learnt to implement solutions back in their hometowns to combat wildlife crime. One solution could be behavioural change campaigns to prevent poaching or reduce the demand for elephant ivory and exotic pets.
University undergraduate Ting Wai Kit, 26, a co-founder of the new global youth network, said: “Active youths can influence policy by bringing attention to issues, engaging with lawmakers, and participating in platforms like Cites that will potentially shape future legal framework to protect endangered species.”
Noting that youth engagement in wildlife trade is still lacking today, the final-year geography student from the National University of Singapore hopes that the new network can work with existing international youth chapters, including one under the United Nations climate change body.
As an NParks youth steward, Mr Ting helped to organise a youth symposium in 2022 involving 18 countries to mark World Wildlife Day then. At a Cites conference in Panama that year, he also supported stronger international protection against trade for two songbirds that are native to Singapore, the straw-headed bulbul and the white-rumped shama.