S’pore scientists apply faster, cheaper DNA method to trace origins of poached pangolins

SINGAPORE – Scientists in the Republic have used cheaper DNA fingerprinting techniques to identify that large seizures of smuggled pangolin scales found here in 2019 were probably from previously untouched parts of western Africa.

The National Parks Board announced on Monday that the new gene mapping protocol by its Centre for Wildlife Forensics makes it possible to zero in on animal traffickers in Africa who have slipped under the international authorities’ radar for years.

In another boost for the war against wildlife crime, a new global youth network – to be led by Singapore youths – was launched on Monday.

At the annual Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (Cites) meeting in Geneva, Singapore’s proposal to kickstart the Cites Global Youth Network on sustainable wildlife trade was supported by parties to the convention, announced National Development Minister Desmond Lee in a Facebook post on Monday.

In 2019, Singapore authorities foiled a major smuggling attempt when it uncovered nearly 40 tonnes of pangolin scales, the biggest haul in the country to date.

There are eight species of pangolins around the world, and they are the most trafficked mammals on the planet. Pangolin scales are prized as medicine, but this has not been scientifically proven.

Over two years, scientists here conducted rapid DNA extraction for a record 2,346 pangolin scales, taken from the 2019 massive seizures. The scales came from the endangered White-bellied and Giant pangolins and the vulnerable Black-bellied pangolins. These selected scales, while dried up, had enough dried skin or tissue to work with.

The researchers used chemicals that were commonly found in labs and could extract DNA faster. They later used a next-generation sequencing tool to sequence the genes of thousands of scales at a time, compared with fewer than 100 at a time previously.

New genetic signatures were traced back to western and western-central Africa, suggesting a potential resurgence of poaching and newly exploited populations in these regions, said NParks on Monday.

“(It) is important for law enforcement officers to identify the species and trace the geographical origins of these pangolins. The international community will be in a better position to tackle poaching hotspots and curb illegal wildlife trade at the source,” said Mr Ryan Lee, NParks’ group director of wildlife management.

It is often expensive, logistically challenging and time consuming for authorities abroad to map the genes of large seizures, he noted. The Centre for Wildlife Forensics used the new and efficient process to meet this need and help scientists overseas emulate this technique.

“(The new process) has reduced the cost of sequencing each DNA fragment from one pangolin scale to less than a dollar, as compared (with) $10 to $12 using conventional methods,” Mr Ryan Lee added.

The data generated by the scientists has been uploaded to a United States-based public database of DNA sequences.