S’pore scientists create way to preserve cancer tumour cultures for better targeted drug-testing

SINGAPORE – Cancer tumours that were surgically removed from patients can now be kept alive for the next 10 days so that different anti-cancer drugs and treatments can be tested on them.

This will save cancer patients from receiving unnecessary and expensive treatments, or wasting time on therapies that prove to be ineffective.

Singapore scientists bioengineered the jelly-like hydrogel based on hyaluronic acid, a water-retentive substance found naturally in human tissues and fluids in the skin, joints and eyes.

This hydrogel can significantly extend the viability of tumour fragments’ composition and “architecture”, where such cultures would otherwise disintegrate after no more than a few hours to one to two days outside the body.

Drug testing and studying molecular and cellular processes typically require longer culture durations.

The researchers used a vibrating microtome machine to shave precise fragments of the tumour removed from the patient, to be cultivated on a hydrogel disc.

“We used the hydrogel to culture fragments of tumours taken from the squamous cells of patients with head and neck cancers and found that it was promising in preserving them for the testing of drugs,” said Assistant Professor Eliza Fong, who co-authored the study.

“It also worked on different cancer types, such as peritoneal, lung, colorectal and ovarian,” added Prof Fong, who is from the Department of Biomedical Engineering at the National University of Singapore College of Design and Engineering.