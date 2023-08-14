S’pore’s tropical aquaculture tech expertise can be exported to neighbours: SFA director

SINGAPORE – While Singapore is looking to ramp up its fish production for food security, the Republic’s strengths in aquaculture technologies can be shared and exported to its neighbouring countries and other tropical marine regions.

Those technologies include intensive indoor farming systems, hatchery expertise and genetics-based selective breeding to produce faster-growing and meatier Asian sea bass, or barramundi, said Dr Jiang Junhui, director of the Singapore Food Agency’s (SFA) aquaculture department.

Tropical marine fishes – which include barramundi, tilapia, red snapper and grouper – comprise just a small percentage of total fish production globally, and Singapore’s farms focus on such species.

“Singapore has the opportunity to position itself as an R&D (research and development) hub for sustainable tropical aquaculture, and our companies can become a key exporter of (such) technologies and solutions,” he added.

Dr Jiang was speaking at SFA’s Marine Aquaculture Centre (MAC) on St John’s Island on Monday, during an event to mark MAC’s 20th anniversary.

He noted that neighbouring countries rely on small-scale farming, with fisheries that can deplete fish stock. Selective breeding is also limited for popular tropical species such as groupers and snappers.

“Global trends show that aquaculture will have to increase as captured fisheries stagnate. Freshwater resources are limited, and therefore, more aquaculture production will be marine-based. But as farming goes on, there will be disease, sustainability and efficiency challenges – and these are the difficulties (Singapore) already face today.”

In 2022, more than 130 land and sea-based farms here produced just 7.6 per cent of Singapore’s seafood consumption.

The country’s aquaculture industry is currently nascent. Some farms face higher mortality. And there are endemic viruses at sea, such as the scale drop disease virus that forced the Barramundi Group to stop commercial production at its three ocean-based sites in the southern waters.

But Singapore has made strides in the research realm.

One R&D success story is the Asian sea bass genetics and breeding programme run by MAC and the Temasek Life Sciences Laboratory, which started in the early 2000s.

Over the years, it developed genetically superior reproductive sea bass that can produce offspring that grow at least 30 per cent faster, and are resistant to diseases such as big belly disease and infections caused by iridoviruses and the nervous necrosis virus.

Firms here that run hatcheries, such as the Barramundi Group and Singapore Aquaculture Technologies, obtain their barramundi eggs from MAC.