S’pore’s first secular halfway house for women offenders opens

SINGAPORE – Women ex-offenders looking to reintegrate into society upon their release from prison will have a new sanctuary to help them reach their goals.

Rise Above Halfway House, a collaboration between the Singapore Muslim Women’s Association (PPIS) and the Singapore Prison Service (SPS), was officially opened on Tuesday.

The initiative is the first secular halfway house for women offenders undergoing community-based rehabilitation programmes.

A spokesman for PPIS told The Straits Times that while drugs are a common offence among the residents, the halfway house does not limit itself only to former drug abusers.

“We basically accept those whom the SPS refers to us, those who have been deemed ready for community-based rehabilitation programmes,” the spokesman said.

The halfway house in St George’s Lane can host up to 30 residents at any one time. Rise Above is also the second all-women residential halfway house in Singapore.

Speaking to around 100 guests at the opening ceremony, Minister of Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam said halfway houses like Rise Above will always have the Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) support.

He added that halfway houses offer offenders good role models and are where they attain a sense of confidence and self-worth.

“I think they will be better able not to go and reoffend,” he said.

“MHA is an extremely strong supporter and partner for this, and you will always have our support.”

He said halfway houses like Rise Above, which are neither completely state-run or fully private, are “a typical Singaporean example.”

On one hand, a fully state-run approach would be run by civil servants who could lose the passion that volunteers can provide, Mr Shanmugam noted. On the other hand, a fully private approach would mean those organisations would need to raise funds themselves, he added.

He said there is a limit to how much can be done by society, without the help of the Government.

“I have been a very strong supporter of this entire approach, which is in parallel to the correction system and system within prisons. This is extremely important,” added Mr Shanmugam who attended the official opening with Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim.