S’pore’s cruise facilities to be consolidated, freeing up space along Greater Southern Waterfront

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s two cruise terminals will be consolidated in the coming years, with the cruise centre in HarbourFront set to move, so that a continuous promenade can be established as part of the Greater Southern Waterfront.

Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) chief executive Lim Eng Hwee described the terminals’ forthcoming consolidation as a “small move” that will make a huge difference and allow the authorities to “stitch up the entire waterfront” from Labrador Nature Park through to the Keppel-Tanjong Pagar area, Marina Bay and the future Long Island.

Three city port terminals near the cruise centre in HarbourFront – Tanjong Pagar, Keppel and Brani – will move to Tuas by 2027, as previously announced.

The Republic’s other cruise centre – Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore, which opened in 2012 – is located in Marina South, and was reported in 2018 to be under consideration for expansion.

“With the port moving, there’s a lot of infrastructural work that needs to be done – some reclamation, and the cruise hub will be formed as part of that,” Mr Lim said.

“And when all the infrastructure is done, we will progressively build up the area.”

Mr Lim was speaking to The Straits Times in an interview tied to URA’s 50th anniversary. He touched on topics such as meeting Singapore’s current and future development needs, and changes in planning approaches over time.

Plans for the cruise terminals, he said, are just one example of infrastructure consolidation that the authorities have pursued in recent years to free up land for other uses.