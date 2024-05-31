S’pore rolls out new toolkit to test gen AI safety, lays out plans to shape global conversations

SINGAPORE – Singapore wants to be at the front and centre of testing the safety of generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) models and has launched its most ambitious project yet.

Dubbed Project Moonshot, the new toolkit targeted at AI app developers aims to address safety and security challenges associated with large language models (LLMs) – the systems that form the cornerstone of many gen AI-driven solutions.

“Our objective is to provide a safer environment for businesses and citizens to use AI and enable AI innovations,” Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo said on May 31 at the ATxAI conference, part of the Asia Tech x Singapore event.

She said, as its name suggests, Project Moonshot is “an undertaking to challenge ourselves”.

The increasingly widespread adoption of AI has resulted in people wanting more protections against risks caused by the technology, even as businesses worry that such protections could dampen innovation in the field, Mrs Teo said.

In Singapore, the authorities believe that in AI, governance is just as important as innovation, she added, describing Project Moonshot as the next step in the pursuit of good governance in AI.

“Good governance is not the enemy of innovation,” she said.

Developed by the AI Verify Foundation and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), Project Moonshot was developed through working with partners such as AI company DataRobot and investment firm Temasek to ensure its alignment with industry needs.

The open-source toolkit will allow businesses to assess their applications against specific benchmarks, such as whether it is able to understand local languages or cultural contexts.

Project Moonshot also employs attack modules to test whether applications can be manipulated into “misbehaving”, such as saying something inappropriate or producing violent content – a practice known as “red-teaming”.

IMDA biztech group assistant director Thomas Tay noted that the Government Technology Agency had also contributed a tool that allows Project Moonshot to identify and evaluate toxic Singlish terms.

“Together, benchmarking and red-teaming complement each other to help make AI better and safer,” Mr Tay said.

He added that using Project Moonshot was a simple process, only requiring organisations to select from a set of pre-established criteria to evaluate their applications against and telling how to connect to their applications.