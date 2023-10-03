S’pore researchers make large-scale water treatment affordable for developing nations

SINGAPORE – Researchers here have created a water treatment system that will make large-scale clean water production affordable for developing countries.

Known as TeraStream, the system will be used in a facility to treat river water in north-east Vietnam’s Ha Tinh province. It will be able to treat 10,000 cubic m of water per day, providing some 30,000 people with clean water from 2025.

The system costs around $500,000 to $600,000 to build, about half the cost of a conventional system.

TeraStream incorporates special membranes made from polypropylene, a low-cost material commonly used in plastic bags.

Atera Water chief executive Adrian Yeo, who co-founded the start-up behind the innovation, told reporters that while similar polypropylene membranes are available in the market, they are usually only suitable for home use, since they break easily when subject to cleaning procedures in commercial plants.

In contrast, Atera’s membranes – known as Clarity – are fitted with a layer of special carbon nanoparticles, essentially strengthening the membranes.

The Clarity membranes are also easier to manufacture and more environmentally friendly, unlike conventional polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) membranes used by developed countries, including in national water agency PUB’s water treatment plants, Dr Yeo noted.

“These conventional systems are currently too expensive to purchase and operate for communities in developing countries, and often require skilled labour to maintain and control these systems,” he said.

Cost aside, water treatment systems used here are also designed to be highly-efficient and are suitable for Singapore which faces scarcity of land, but this is not necessarily an issue faced by neighbouring countries, like Vietnam and the Philippines.

Conventional PVDF membranes require significant amounts of electricity and chemicals to maintain in order to operate at a higher water pressure. Frequent cleaning is also required to remove contaminants, which form waste sludge that needs to be treated and landfilled.

The start-up had collaborated with Professor Hu Xiao of Nanyang Technological University’s School of Materials Science and Engineering to design the Clarity membranes, and they worked with researchers from Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) to incorporate the membranes into TeraStream.

Besides Vietnam, the system can also be adapted to treat river or lake water in other countries in the region, with the team already receiving interest from the Philippines and Malaysia.

In the past, these countries had relied on pumping groundwater, which is becoming increasingly polluted. The practice has also been the cause of cities losing ground, or sinking.

As a result, many countries are turning to surface water from rivers and lakes, which requires more treatment than groundwater.