S’pore Red Cross to give $69K for West Java earthquake relief; domestic helpers offer to help

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Red Cross has pledged US$50,000 (S$69,000) to support survivors and communities affected by the 5.6 magnitude earthquake that hit West Java on Monday, killing at least 268 people and displacing more than 58,000 residents.

The aid will focus on the immediate needs of those affected, including food, emergency shelter, water, hygiene items and first aid, said the Singapore Red Cross on Wednesday.

The earthquake hit the city of Cianjur south of Jakarta, where livelihoods depend on small and medium enterprises around local wear and products.

More than 22,000 homes were destroyed by the quake and over 1,000 people were injured.

Many of the those killed were children attending school at the time of the earthquake. The natural disaster also triggered a landslide at a hillside in Cugenang, a district in Cianjur. Locals said the landslide swept away dozens of houses.

Singapore Red Cross secretary general and chief executive Benjamin William said: “We are saddened to hear about the lives that have been lost by the earthquake, especially of the many children. We are working closely with the Palang Merch Indonesia (Indonesian Red Cross) to support their relief and emergency teams that have been deployed to the front lines.”

He added that Red Cross personnel continue to respond amid landslides, electricity and telecommunications disruptions.

“The Singapore Red Cross will continue to assess the situation, and stands ready to deploy our responders to support the relief efforts,” he said.

While Monday’s quake could be considered low in magnitude, it was shallow at 10km and hence more damaging than deeper quakes. It also struck a populated area, resulting in high casualties.

Other local organisations and Indonesian domestic workers here are trying to help with disaster relief and fundraising.

Local aid agency Mercy Relief is currently applying for a fundraising permit from the Commissioner of Charities.

Its International Programmes department’s assistant manager Alex Park said Mercy Relief is working with an Indonesian organisation to send necessities to affected communities in Cianjur.