S’pore Red Cross gives $270k worth of relief aid to victims of Hamas-Israel war in Gaza

SINGAPORE – As part of efforts to provide help to the victims of the conflict in Gaza, the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) will be sending US$200,000 (S$273,500) worth of relief supplies to the war zone.

The SRC said on Tuesday that the relief supplies will include items such as hygiene kits, clean water, food provisions, and medical consumables and equipment such as wheelchairs.

The SRC has also deployed a staff member to Cairo, Egypt, to work with the Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC) in identifying immediate and critical needs in Gaza, and to facilitate the delivery of relief supplies in the coming days.

The SRC and ERC are working closely to coordinate humanitarian aid into Gaza through the Rafah Border Crossing – the sole crossing point between Egypt and the Gaza Strip.

They are also scaling up efforts to bring in more humanitarian assistance, the SRC said.

Food, water, and medical supplies have been coming through the Egyptian border, but the provided aid is simply too small, according to reports, to meet the huge needs on the ground.

Affected communities in the Gaza Strip have received limited humanitarian aid, said the SRC statement, adding that the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has been working under “challenging conditions” to deliver emergency assistance such as ambulance and healthcare services.

“There are severe shortages of essential necessities such as fuel, water and food, while medical supplies are depleting rapidly,” said the SRC.

“While some humanitarian aid has arrived in Gaza with support from the ERC and PRCS, it remains inadequate to meet the extensive needs.”

Chief executive of the SRC Benjamin William said: “We are deeply concerned about the suffering and anguish experienced by the people in Gaza. Families, children, women and the elderly are enduring unimaginable hardships.”

Many victims have to walk long distances to reach safe areas and have no access to basic necessities such as shelter and water, he said.

He added that damaged infrastructure and a “communication paralysis” have exacerbated the crisis, leaving victims disconnected from the outside world.

“We continue to urge all parties involved to uphold their responsibilities as outlined in international humanitarian law, and prioritise the protection of civilians,” said Mr William, adding that it is important for hospitals, doctors, nurses, and humanitarian workers to be protected as well.

“It is essential that all parties recognise and enable unhindered critical humanitarian aid into Gaza for all the affected communities, including those who have been displaced.”

Two weeks ago, the SRC launched a public fund-raising appeal for relief and recovery operations, which will close on Jan 31, 2024.

The organisation earlier pledged US$150,000 to relief efforts, while the Singapore Government contributed S$300,000 towards relief operations through the SRC.

Members of the public who wish to make an online donation can visit redcross.sg/gazaresponse