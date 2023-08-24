S’pore, Qatar boost cooperation in digitalisation, education, water-related research and more

SINGAPORE - Singapore and Qatar technology start-ups will soon find it easier to access each other’s markets, while companies from both sides can look forward to commercial partnerships in areas such as transport and logistics, energy, manufacturing and digitalisation.

The two countries inked five new memorandums of understanding (MOUs) on Thursday to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the areas of social development and family; education; water-related research; enterprise digitalisation and innovation; and commercial partnerships.

The agreements were signed during the official visit to Singapore by Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. Sheikh Mohammed and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong witnessed the signing of the five agreements.

The Qatari leader, who is visiting Singapore at PM Lee’s invitation, is making his first official visit here as prime minister.

Earlier on Thursday, Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Qatar’s Foreign Minister, received a ceremonial welcome at the Istana. He called on President Halimah Yacob and met PM Lee, who hosted him to an official lunch.

President Halimah and Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed the warm and longstanding ties between Qatar and Singapore, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement, adding: “President Halimah welcomed the progress in bilateral cooperation in areas such as food security and innovation following her state visit to Qatar in June 2023.”

PM Lee and Sheikh Mohammed had a good discussion on strengthening cooperation between Qatar and Singapore in areas such as energy, trade and investment, as well as counter-radicalisation, MFA said.

The ministry noted that Singapore and Qatar share similar challenges as small states and both can learn from each other’s experience. The two Prime Ministers agreed that Singapore and Qatar should work closely together on strengthening the linkages between South-east Asia and the Gulf, MFA added.

Sheikh Mohammed had a new orchid hybrid named in his honour on Thursday, MFA said.

Of the five pacts inked on Thursday, one was between Enterprise Singapore and the Investment Promotion Agency Qatar, under which both agencies will promote commercial cooperation and identify opportunities for companies and start-ups in Singapore and Qatar. The partnership will focus on smart cities, transport and logistics, energy, manufacturing and digitalisation.

Enterprise Singapore also signed an agreement with the Qatar Development Bank to facilitate market access for companies and start-ups to each other’s markets. The agreement focuses on digital technology, fintech and innovation.

National water agency PUB and the Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council (QRDI) inked an agreement to exchange knowledge and explore joint research programmes. Under the MOU, the QRDI will organise delegations from Qatar to the Singapore International Water Week, a biennial event for the global water industry.

The remaining two agreements involved Singapore’s Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and Ministry of Education (MOE), and their respective Qatari counterparts.