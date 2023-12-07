Singapore pledges support for Laos’ 2024 chairmanship of Asean

SINGAPORE - The Republic has pledged its support for Laos’ upcoming chairmanship of Asean, and welcomed the commemoration of 50 years of diplomatic ties between both countries in 2024.

Laos’ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Dec 7, where they discussed the two countries’ shared emphasis on human development and the importance of maintaining Asean centrality and unity as Laos prepares to chair the regional bloc.

Mr Saleumxay, who is on a working visit to Singapore, was hosted to lunch by Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the leaders reaffirmed the warm relations between Singapore and Laos, and exchanged views on stepping up bilateral cooperation, such as in renewable energy and the digital economy.

In a Facebook post, PM Lee said he thanked Mr Saleumxay for Laos’ support of the Lao PDR-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore Power Integration Project, and for making a significant step towards the vision of an Asean power grid.