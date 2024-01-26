Singapore needs ‘active foreign policy’ that requires constant engagement: President Tharman

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – In a time of global uncertainty, Singapore needs an active foreign policy that requires constant engagement with other countries, said President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on the sidelines of a state visit to Brunei.

Doing so allows the Republic to express its views, as well as find ways to keep up and update relationships with other countries, he added. Singapore does this with the largest players such as China, the United States, the EU and India, as well as those in the region.

Such engagements are carried out at various levels, including political leaders and senior officials, as well as through the business community, Mr Tharman said on Jan 26. He is on a three-day state visit to Brunei from Jan 24 – his first overseas state visit since taking office.

With the world order gradually eroding and splintering, Singapore, as a small nation, has to take the world as it is, Mr Tharman said.

He added: “We express our views, stand by our principles, but we have to learn to interact with countries as they evolve.”

By adopting an active foreign policy, Singapore does not expect to shape the world according to what it thinks it should be, but ensure that national interests are served as the rest of the world gets reshaped, he said.

Highlighting Singapore’s ties with Brunei, Mr Tharman said the two countries share a “special relationship” that goes beyond strategic considerations or common strategic interests.

“It has always rested on personal relationships,” he said.

He noted that the relationship between Singapore’s founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew and the late Seri Begawan Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien started much earlier, before both countries established diplomatic ties 40 years ago.

“It has been renewed ever since by successive leaders in Singapore,” added Mr Tharman.

He said even though he has been to Brunei four times, this is the first time that he has had the chance to have extended conversations with Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and other members of the royal family in both formal and informal settings.