S’pore navy will leverage technology to respond to wide range of threats: RSN chief

SINGAPORE – With the nature of conflict having evolved over the last decade, the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) will need to be ready to respond to a wide range of traditional and non-traditional threats, said Chief of Navy Sean Wat Jianwen.

“Beyond military-to-military conflicts, we see non-military actors conducting operations in non-traditional and non-military domains, utilising novel tactics and capabilities that may threaten Singapore’s interests,” Rear-Admiral Wat, 39, said in a written interview on May 2.

In the maritime domain, these threats can range from sea robberies and contestations over territorial boundaries and resources to supply chain disruptions, he added.

One challenge in particular hits closer to home – Singapore’s shrinking manpower resources. The nation’s resident total fertility rate hit a record low of 1.05 in 2022, dipping below the previous record of 1.1 in 2020.

This means that the RSN cannot operate its fleet with the same amount of manpower as other foreign counterparts, said RADM Wat.

The navy, therefore, has been an early adopter of automation on its vessels. This has led to the RSN being able to operate ships with one-third to half the crew, compared with crew strength on similar-sized vessels in other established navies.

“In building the navy’s capabilities for the future, we have looked at how we can design work processes to be more efficient so as to allow us to do more, with less,” he said.

This will take place as the RSN leverages unmanned technology to continue to expand its “operational envelope” without levying a heavy manpower cost, he added.

Maritime security unmanned surface wessels (USVs) will soon operate alongside the navy’s manned vessels, such as the littoral mission vessels, to patrol Singapore waters.

The upcomoing multi-role combat vessel (MRCV) will operate as a “mothership”, capable of taking charge and coordinating the actions of multiple unmanned platforms at sea.

The navy also taps artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics.

For example, it has incorporated AI in its daily front-line operations to more efficiently identify potential intruders from land and sea via its surveillance systems.

On board ships, the RSN has also been experimenting with data analytics to help with predictive maintenance, and to help its engineers maintain the operational readiness of its platforms.