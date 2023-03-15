S’pore navy transfers first of two patrol vessels to Brunei

SINGAPORE - The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) has transferred a patrol vessel to the Royal Brunei Navy on Wednesday.

The vessel, named AS-SIDDIQ, is the first of two former Fearless class vessels to be handed over to the Bruneians.

At the ceremony on Wednesday morning, Singapore’s Chief of Defence Force, Lieutenant-General Melvyn Ong, said: “The ceremony today marks another significant milestone in our close friendship between Singapore and Brunei…

“As we celebrate the transfer of these vessels today, I am confident that the relationship between the SAF and the RBAF (Royal Brunei Armed Forces) will grow from strength to strength as well.”

Major-General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Muhammad Haszaimi Bol Hassan, who is the Commander of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, said the vessel will be a symbol of the close cooperation and special friendship between the two Armed Forces.

Both navies also interact regularly through a wide range of activities, such as bilateral exercises, regular visits, and professional exchanges.

Since 2017, the RSN’s former Fearless class patrol vessels have been progressively replaced with the Independence-class Littoral Mission Vessels.

