S’pore must stay open, invest in its people to seize Asia’s growth opportunities: Tan See Leng

SINGAPORE - Asia’s growing middle class, the shift to renewable energy in the face of climate change and the acceleration of digitalisation present opportunities for Singapore’s longer-term growth.

To seize them, Singapore has to constantly refresh its economic strategies, stay open and invest in its people, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Asia Future Summit organised by The Straits Times at Raffles City Convention Centre, Dr Tan said that even as Singapore tackles immediate challenges, such as geopolitical tensions and a gloomy global economic outlook, the country must set its sights further to ride on Asia’s growth to seize opportunities.

He said Asia, which as a region has shown much resilience amid the Covid-19 pandemic, has seen less contraction than the overall world economy and is also expected to rebound faster.

He added: “Asian countries are expected to be among the world’s fastest-growing economies, given the rise of the middle-class demand.”

The bulk of the world’s consumer demand will soon pivot towards Asia, turning the region into an engine of growth for the global economy, he said.

South-east Asia also has many growth areas with potential, and the countries have to partner one another to seize opportunities, said Dr Tan.

He also noted that climate change is a defining challenge – in particular for Asia, one of the regions most vulnerable to it.

But these challenges also mean there are tremendous mitigation and adaptation opportunities in Asia, he said.

They include investing in clean energy and enhancing infrastructure to support the deployment of renewables and new energy technologies.

“International cooperation will be key to co-develop renewable energy sources and low-carbon solutions, facilitate cross-border electricity trading, and electricity markets collaborations,” said Dr Tan.

Hence, the region has to work closely together, he said, citing Singapore’s import of renewable energy from Laos through Thailand and Malaysia since June.

In a dialogue with ST Insight editor Grace Ho, Dr Tan spoke about how Singapore can become more self-reliant in energy.

He noted that about 94 per cent of Singapore’s energy consumption is fuelled by natural gas, the least polluting fossil fuel.

There has been much research done on renewable energy and many programmes rolled out to get factories and companies to pivot to these alternatives, he said.

While some may call for more solar panels, Dr Tan said that even if all public buildings – such as Housing Board flats, buildings owned by JTC Corporation and flatted factories – as well as canals and waterways are covered with solar panels, it would provide for only about 5 per cent of Singapore’s overall energy consumption.