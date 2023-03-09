S’pore must maintain disciplined approach to public finances, protect the middle-income group

SINGAPORE - Singapore must maintain a disciplined approach to public finances, and if additional revenue is required to support vulnerable segments of society, the country should continue to give this support using a fair and progressive fiscal system, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday.

He clarified that Singapore’s fiscal philosophy is not quite a “Robin Hood” approach where it takes from the rich to help the poor, a term some commentators have used to describe Budget 2023.

“Our philosophy is that we want everyone to do their part in nation-building. Rich or poor, everyone contributes,” said Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, at The Straits Times-The Business Times Budget 2023 Roundtable sponsored by UOB.

He added that while those who have greater means will contribute more in taxes, everyone benefits from government spending.

He cited as examples the goods and services tax (GST), to which everyone contributes, and Central Provident Fund (CPF) accounts and public healthcare, from which all Singaporeans benefit.

“The ones who are more vulnerable, the ones who are in greater need, will benefit more from government spending. So that’s, I think, a more accurate description of our philosophy – one that we believe is fair, progressive and inclusive,” he said.

The roundtable was moderated by ST associate editor Vikram Khanna and also comprised UOB senior economist Alvin Liew and vice-president of National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) K. Thanaletchimi.

When asked if Singapore can continue to have low taxes and a good quality of public service in the light of an ageing society and slowing growth, DPM Wong said the Government must be judicious in putting in place new programmes, to make sure it gets the best value for money from the additional expenditure.

He referenced a comment made by former United States president Ronald Reagan that the closest thing to eternal life on earth is a government bureaucracy, and cautioned: “Once you’ve put something in place, it’s very hard to close it down. So be very careful before you introduce any new programme.”