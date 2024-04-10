Singapore ministers attend Johor royal family’s Hari Raya Open House

SINGAPORE - Two Cabinet ministers continued an annual tradition when they attended the Johor royal family’s Hari Raya Open House on April 10.

During their visit, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat were hosted to lunch by the Regent of Johor Tunku Ismail at the Istana Bukit Serene.

Over lunch, Tunku Ismail and the ministers reaffirmed the strong and historic ties between Singapore and Johor, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs in an April 10 statement.

The ministers also conveyed their Hari Raya greetings to the Malaysian King, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, and Queen Raja Zarith Sofiah.

The visit reflects the enduring relations between Singapore and Johor, added the statement.

In a Facebook post on April 10, Mr Ong thanked the royal family for its hospitality.

He said: “Singapore values our ties with our Johorean friends. We will continue to work on various projects, such as the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone, that are beneficial to both sides, and further strengthen the people-to-people and economic ties between us.”

The annual tradition of visiting the Johor royals for Hari Raya resumed in 2023 after a three-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.