S’pore maker of lab-grown diamonds wins seven-year court battle against De Beers firm

SINGAPORE - A company which makes synthetic diamonds in Singapore has won a patent case against a member of the international De Beers Group, ending a seven-year court battle over the methods used in growing the gemstones.

Britain-based Element Six Technologies had sued Singapore firm IIa Technologies in 2016, alleging that the latter had infringed two of its patents registered in Singapore.

IIa (pronounced 2A) denied infringing the patents. The company also disputed the validity of the patents and sought to revoke them in a counterclaim.

One patent was revoked by the High Court in 2020.

Last Friday, in a landmark decision which addressed novel points of patent law, the Court of Appeal ordered the second patent to be revoked as it was not sufficiently clear and complete.

The revocation of the patents means that Element Six, which describes itself as a global leader in the design, development and production of “synthetic diamond supermaterials”, cannot stop others from using the process.

The legal proceedings come at a time when there is growing interest in lab-grown diamonds.

The Straits Times reported earlier in February that a report by Allied Market Research projected that the global market for lab-grown diamonds will reach US$49.9 billion (S$66.8 billion) by 2030.

Element Six is part of the De Beers Group, one of the largest diamond producers in the world, which, in turn, is a subsidiary of global mining company Anglo American.

The court case centres on the production of synthetic diamonds using a process known as chemical vapour deposition.

The process involves placing a substrate, which is also known as a diamond seed, in a reactor containing a mixture of gases including methane and hydrogen.

Upon exposure to high energy, the gaseous molecules break up into plasma containing carbon atoms. The carbon atoms are then deposited on the substrate, growing the synthetic diamond layer by layer.

Element Six alleged that IIa had produced diamonds using the method in its patents.

One patent, identified as SG 508, relates to a method of changing the colour of a lab-grown diamond by heat treatment.

The other, SG 872, relates to a method of growing a new type of diamond with certain properties.