S’pore loses top Instagrammable spot in the world, now ranked 13th

SINGAPORE – The Republic fell to 13th spot in a list of the 50 most Instagrammable places in the world, taking a tumble from the top spot in 2022.

It lost out to the likes of Milan, London and Paris – which took the top three spots, respectively – in the 2023 ranking released by travel publication Big 7 Travel on Wednesday.

The destinations were ranked in order of their visual allure and popularity on social media.

In a report on its annual hashtag tally, which is now in its fifth year, Big 7 said that Singapore is a popular spot for users of photo and video sharing platform Instagram, and is known for its modern skyline, beautiful gardens and diverse cultural attractions.

The publication chose the winners through a comprehensive system that analysed the number of hashtags – and views on video hosting platform TikTok – for each destination, sample survey results of Big 7 Media’s audience of 1.5 million, as well as inputs from its global editorial team.

Singapore was surpassed by a number of other countries in the 2023 rankings, as it had a lower number of Instagram hashtags and TikTok views.

Milan, for instance, racked up 22,058,065 hashtags and 97,000,000,000 TikTok views. Singapore, in comparison, had 41,433,628 hashtags and 11,700,000,000 views.

Top 10 list: