S’pore looking into wider adoption of biofuels, bioresources to hit net-zero emissions target

SINGAPORE - To reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, the Republic is studying the potential for wider adoption of biofuels and sustainable bioresources in carbon-intensive sectors such as electricity generation, transport and heavy industry.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and National Climate Change Secretariat (NCCS) have called for a tender to examine potential sources of biofuels and natural renewables – such as food waste and animal fats – locally and internationally from up to eight countries, The Straits Times has learnt.

This could help the Government secure more sources and types of biofuels for Singapore, accelerating the race towards net zero.

Singapore has already made some strides in this area: More than 70,000 tonnes of biofuels have been supplied to ocean-going vessels as at end-2022, and Singapore Airlines is using blended sustainable aviation fuel – made from used cooking oil and animal fats – for all its flights.

Bioresources are raw materials from human or animal activity which are renewable and biodegradable, such as agricultural waste, food waste, palm oil waste and forestry waste.

Biofuels are fuels converted from biomass, such as biogas, biomethane and biodiesel.

Biogas is produced when bacteria digest organic matter such as food waste and livestock waste.

Associate Professor Tong Yen Wah from the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering said that to get biomethane, the biogas has to be purified and upgraded by removing carbon dioxide and other minor components before it can be injected into piped networks to replace natural gas.

As part of the study, the Government is looking to establish technical standards for injecting biomethane into piped networks.

Dr David Broadstock, a senior research fellow at NUS’ Energy Studies Institute, said that using biomethane for energy generation can be quite important in the near term, given that Singapore relies largely on natural gas.

“Before new non-gas power generation gets implemented in Singapore, blending biomethane in larger quantities with natural gas will help lower the life-cycle emissions embedded in domestic power generation,” he told The Straits Times.

While this may vary depending on the type of biofuel, Professor Subodh Mhaisalkar, executive director designate for academic research at the National Research Foundation Singapore, said burning biofuels instead of fossil fuels can cut carbon emissions by around 60 per cent to 95 per cent.

From 2025, the Tuas Nexus Integrated Waste Management Facility will treat food waste and used water to produce biogas, which will, in turn, generate electricity to run the facility, with enough left over to be exported to the national grid for electricity use, said Prof Tong.

He added that horticultural biomass such as tree branches, leaves and grass cuttings have also been collected for use in energy production through combustion technologies at Gardens by the Bay and Jurong Island.