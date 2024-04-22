S’pore launches final Invincible-class submarine in Germany

KIEL, Germany - Singapore has launched its final Invincible-class submarine, marking a new era in the Republic’s submarine journey.

The 70m-long Inimitable is the last of four Type 218SG submarines that the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) had commissioned ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) to build as far back as 2013.

Like its sister vessels, the Inimitable was launched at the TKMS shipyard in the German port city of Kiel. The April 22 ceremony was officiated by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean and attended by German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius.

In his speech, SM Teo said the Inimitable is a product of the longstanding and strong relationship that Singapore has with Germany in the naval domain. This stretched back to the RSN’s first missile gunboats acquired in the 1970s, which were built in Germany, he noted.

He also hailed the strong bilateral and defence relations between the two countries that stretch across multiple domains, and which has expanded in recent years to digital and other sectors.

SM Teo said the new submarines will enhance the RSN’s ability to fulfil her mission of protecting the sea lines of communication in the region.

He noted that the Republic sits astride a focal point of international shipping routes: Close to 90,000 ships pass through the Straits of Malacca and Singapore each year, while the port of Singapore handled 39 million containers in 2023.

In comparison, about 74,000 ships passed through the same water ways and Singapore handled some 29 million containers in 2011, the year the RSN commissioned its first Archer-class submarine.

The launch of the Inimitable marks the latest milestone in a journey that began in the late-80s, when the RSN recognised that developing its own submarine capability would be critical for its mission of protecting vital sea routes and securing Singapore’s access to the seas.

The early years saw Singapore acquire and adapt second-hand submarines from the Swedish Navy, first with the Archer-class, then the Challenger-class in 1999.

“Now, with the help of our German friends, we have delivered a submarine which is uniquely Singaporean – specially adapted for our waters, and fitted with advanced digital systems,” said SM Teo.