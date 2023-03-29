S’pore-Hong Kong rivalry ‘hyped up’, makes for better headlines but each city has its strengths: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - Pitting Singapore and Hong Kong against each other makes for better headlines, but it is simplistic talk that is “rather hyped up” as both cities have their own strengths.
With economies that are closely intertwined, Singapore and Hong Kong are each growing and bringing vibrancy to this entire region, said Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam.
“By virtue of the geography of both places, and what Hong Kong and Singapore have built ourselves into, both can, and I think will, do very well. It is never a zero-sum game,” he said on Wednesday at the fifth edition of the China Conference: South-east Asia.
The annual flagship event organised by the South China Morning Post brings together government representatives and business leaders, to discuss how China and South-east Asia are shaping the global agenda.
He said that there was no secret to how both have done well, which comes down to governance and stability.
Singapore is a gateway for international capital to Asia, particularly for those looking to invest in Southeast Asia.
Strong legal frameworks, a thriving network of 27 Free Trade Agreements, and being a key hub for trading, finance, aviation, professional services and shipping, among other things, have put Singapore in a good position, he added.
In particular, post-Covid-19, the common consensus is that Singapore has emerged even stronger and is one of the places to be, not just in Asia, but in the world, he said.
“A lot of people found that their money was safe, they were safe, with a world-class healthcare system and rational policies.”
In a report released in November last year, there were $448 billion of net inflows of Assets Under Management into Singapore in 2021, a steady increase from about $200 to 260 billion before the pandemic. There has also been a 75 per cent increase in family offices since the end of 2020, from 400 offices to 700 now.
Mr Shanmugam said that Singapore is in a very strong position to continue to be attractive, if Asia or at least significant parts of it grow, and if the Republic “remains sensible” on its employment, tax and business policies.
He said that people and investors know that the Singapore government has the mandate to make the country investor-friendly.
“Investors have always had to consider these factors. Because if you invest, and the policies change because the population is unhappy, then you are in a difficult situation,” he said.
On Hong Kong, he expressed bemusement about talk that it is in terminal decline and has no democracy.
He said that Hong Kong has strong links to the Chinese hinterland, and close financial integration with the mainland. This has helped it become one of Asia’s largest equity markets, with over 75 per cent of Hong Kong stock exchange’s market capitalisation accounted for by mainland companies.
It is also the largest offshore yuan centre, and a leading Asian asset and wealth management hub.
Reiterating that he never believed in the pessimistic views that were peddled about Hong Kong, he said the suggestion that Singapore has supplanted Hong Kong gives too much weight to short term factors, pointing out that the latter has been in transition over the last few years.
“There is a recalibration of its position, vis-a-vis China. Beijing wants Hong Kong to succeed, and that counts for a lot.”
But the analyses of that recalibration, and the pro-democracy protests in 2019 and 2020, have often been too skewed, he said.
Added Mr Shanmugam: “Pugilistic references make for better stories.”
Beyond the two Asian Tigers, he said that Asia is growing faster than the rest of the world. In areas ranging from manufacturing to the services sectors, Southeast Asian economies like Vietnam and Cambodia, and further afield China and India, are fuelling demand and supply.
A 2021 report by global consulting firm Boston Consulting Group report estimated that by 2030, Asean could generate US$600 billion more a year in manufacturing output. Meanwhile, a McKinsey report estimated that half of global consumption will be in Asia by 2030.
The number of upper and upper-middle-income households are expected to increase in cities such as Bangkok, Jakarta and Hanoi, while start-ups are attracted to Asia because of the availability of capital to support new innovation and entrepreneurship, said Mr Shanmugam.
He highlighted that despite Asia being so diverse and widespread geographically, each place has its own unique advantages such as strong rule of law, business ecosystem and sovereignty.
He said: “The real point is this: all of these cities will do well, within their context. Asia is going to be a huge economic giant.”