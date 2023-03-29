S’pore-Hong Kong rivalry ‘hyped up’, makes for better headlines but each city has its strengths: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - Pitting Singapore and Hong Kong against each other makes for better headlines, but it is simplistic talk that is “rather hyped up” as both cities have their own strengths.

With economies that are closely intertwined, Singapore and Hong Kong are each growing and bringing vibrancy to this entire region, said Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam.

“By virtue of the geography of both places, and what Hong Kong and Singapore have built ourselves into, both can, and I think will, do very well. It is never a zero-sum game,” he said on Wednesday at the fifth edition of the China Conference: South-east Asia.

The annual flagship event organised by the South China Morning Post brings together government representatives and business leaders, to discuss how China and South-east Asia are shaping the global agenda.

He said that there was no secret to how both have done well, which comes down to governance and stability.

Singapore is a gateway for international capital to Asia, particularly for those looking to invest in Southeast Asia.

Strong legal frameworks, a thriving network of 27 Free Trade Agreements, and being a key hub for trading, finance, aviation, professional services and shipping, among other things, have put Singapore in a good position, he added.

In particular, post-Covid-19, the common consensus is that Singapore has emerged even stronger and is one of the places to be, not just in Asia, but in the world, he said.

“A lot of people found that their money was safe, they were safe, with a world-class healthcare system and rational policies.”

In a report released in November last year, there were $448 billion of net inflows of Assets Under Management into Singapore in 2021, a steady increase from about $200 to 260 billion before the pandemic. There has also been a 75 per cent increase in family offices since the end of 2020, from 400 offices to 700 now.

Mr Shanmugam said that Singapore is in a very strong position to continue to be attractive, if Asia or at least significant parts of it grow, and if the Republic “remains sensible” on its employment, tax and business policies.

He said that people and investors know that the Singapore government has the mandate to make the country investor-friendly.

“Investors have always had to consider these factors. Because if you invest, and the policies change because the population is unhappy, then you are in a difficult situation,” he said.