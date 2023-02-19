S‘pore handled Covid-19 well, despite a few shortcomings: Experts

SINGAPORE – After three long years, the Covid-19 pandemic is over for Singapore, with masks no longer required on public transport since Feb 13 and the national disease response system at a tranquil green. The pandemic hit the world hard, killing 6.84 million people globally.

The Government will soon be releasing an after-action review “to set out what we did right, what we could have done better, and how we can better prepare ourselves for the next pandemic”, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the final multi-ministry task force (MTF) media conference on Feb 9.

This will be debated in Parliament “to make sure we collectively draw the right lessons and act on them”, he said. “The report is not meant to congratulate ourselves. It’s really meant to take an objective look at what has transpired over the last three years.”

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung noted that the Government also wanted to see if there were better ways of doing things, such as how to communicate with the public so as not to cause panic buying, which happened early in the pandemic.

Meanwhile, as this chapter on Covid-19 is closed, The Straits Times asked experts who were closely involved in fighting the pandemic over the last three years for their assessment of what Singapore did well, and what could have been done better.

Their verdict: Six out of 11 experts gave Singapore an A grade, three gave it A-, and two B+.

Where Singapore did well

The rapid recognition of a potential threat, and the immediate steps taken to mount an all-of-government response in preparation, tops the list of areas that Singapore aced.

The MTF was set up on Jan 22, 2020, a day before the first case of Covid-19 was diagnosed here. This was just a month after the newly emerging virus caused an outbreak in China, and well before the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared it a pandemic on March 11, 2020.

Even before the MTF, Singapore had on Jan 2, 2020, begun screening travellers from Wuhan, where the virus was first identified. Contact tracing and quarantine began with the first imported case.

Associate Professor Alex Cook, vice-dean of research at the National University of Singapore Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, said contact tracing, isolation and quarantine were “bang on”.

These measures helped to slow the spread of the disease in the country, at a time when there was neither a vaccine nor known treatments to combat it. Without these, “we’d have lost control of the pandemic much earlier”, he said.

Delaying the spread till more was known about the disease and how to treat it, or until a vaccine became available, did much to reduce the number of those who became severely ill or died.

This prevented the healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed and kept it going, while some other countries were turning away both Covid-19 and other patients as they could not cope with the load.