S’pore firms to restore 100,000ha of degraded S. Africa land with carbon-absorbing shrubs

SINGAPORE – Imperative Global, a Singapore-headquartered developer of carbon credit projects, is leading an initiative to restore a native succulent over 100,000ha of land in South Africa to absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

On May 28, Temasek-backed investment platform GenZero and two overseas investment companies announced that they are funding the first phase of the project, which will cover the replanting of the native tree-like succulent called spekboom over 10,000ha of the South African shrub.

That land area is more than thrice the size of the Central Catchment Nature Reserve, Singapore’s largest nature reserve.

In the past, up to 5 million ha of the Eastern Cape were covered by dense shrublands dominated by spekboom, which absorbs carbon dioxide from the atmosphere faster than most other trees in arid conditions, and is a favourite staple of elephants.

The succulent is identified by its thick, round leaves and reddish stems. In full bloom, soft pink flowers crown the vegetation.

But decades of farming and excessive grazing by cattle and goats have heavily degraded the lands of the Eastern and Western Cape of South Africa into a desert-like state. As at 2013, almost 80 per cent of dense vegetation was lost to overgrazing.

The first 10,000ha is expected to be replanted by 2025, and Imperative Global aims to have the 100,000ha filled by 2030, said its chief executive Scobie Mackay.

When the succulent shrublands are restored, soil erosion will be prevented, while the earth will absorb water better. Such ecosystem functions will facilitate the return of small mammals and invertebrates, said Ms Hoon Ling Min, GenZero’s investment director.