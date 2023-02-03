S’pore firm, director blacklisted by US for links to network supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine

SINGAPORE – A Singapore company and its Singaporean director have been blacklisted by the United States Department of the Treasury for links to a network that evaded sanctions to support Russia’s military-industrial complex.

Asia Trading & Construction, and its 65-year-old director Serena Ng Bee Lin, were identified as having sold helicopters to an unidentified Latin American government on behalf of Russian state-owned corporation Rostec.

In a press release on Wednesday, the US Treasury said the Singapore company was a shell company that is part of the Zimenkov network.

The network is believed to be led by Russian arms dealer Igor Vladimirovich Zimenkov, who has been supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine.

He is also said to work closely with his son Jonatan Zimenkov, and the duo have been involved in multiple deals for Russian cyber security and helicopter sales abroad.

Business records of Asia Trading & Construction show that it was incorporated here in January 2014 with a paid-up capital of $1.

Its principal activities are listed as the wholesale of goods and general construction.

The company’s address is registered to an office in Peck Seah Street, and its previous name was Five Star Resort.

Ms Ng was appointed as director in June 2016.

The US’ latest sanctions were made against 22 individuals and entities across multiple countries and related to the Zimenkov network.

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said targeting proxies that circumvent its sanctions is one of many steps taken to tighten sanctions’ enforcement against Russia’s defence sector and its supporters.

“Russia’s desperate attempts to utilise proxies to circumvent US sanctions demonstrate that sanctions have made it much harder and costlier for Russia’s military-industrial complex to resupply Putin’s war machine,” he added.