S’pore firm and UK partners build cheaper, greener satellite engine that runs on water

SINGAPORE – A local firm, together with a British company and academics, has built a satellite engine that runs on water – a cheaper and more environmentally sustainable alternative to conventional engines propelled by expensive rare gases.

The new AquaHET engine is an optimised version of Hall-effect thrusters commonly used to fly satellites in space by accelerating ions – usually of a noble gas – out of the engine to create a propulsive force.

For the new engine, oxygen ions that originate from water are accelerated to produce thrust.

This process is made possible by a device called a hollow cathode built by Singapore space-tech company Aliena. The company was roped in to the project in 2021 for its expertise in building the device, which produces electrons.

The oxygen is first produced by running electricity through water, and this produces hydrogen at the same time. The hydrogen is taken in by Aliena’s hollow cathode to create electrons.

The electrons then turn the oxygen atoms into ions, which shoot out of the engine to propel the satellite, said Aliena’s chief technology officer George-Cristian Potrivitu.

The oxygen arm of the engine, called an anode, was developed by British company URA Thrusters and researchers from Imperial College London. The anode takes in oxygen.

Dr Potrivitu said: “The force of the engine’s thrust is akin to the weight of two 10-cent coins in your palm – very little force. But in space, there is no air and therefore no friction, so the slightest and continual force from the thruster is enough to push the satellite to high accelerations.”

AquaHET can drive satellites that are 200kg and larger.

The team behind the engine is looking to commercialise it and test it on a satellite in a few years.

Aliena, a Nanyang Technological University spin-off, creates propulsion engines that allow satellites to fly closer to Earth and take higher-quality images.

Hall-effect thrusters are the most widely used satellite engines in space. They are found in SpaceX’s network of Starlink satellites, large telecommunication satellites and military satellites.

Conventional Hall thrusters currently are fuelled by rare gases such as xenon, an inert gas that is easily ionised.