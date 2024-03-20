Singapore expresses concern over impact of Israel’s planned assault on Rafah

JERUSALEM - Singapore has expressed its concerns over the significant impact that plans by Israel to launch a military assault on the city of Rafah in Gaza will have on the estimated 1.5 million people sheltering there, said Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

Speaking to reporters on March 19 after meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as other officials and parliamentarians, Dr Balakrishnan said that while the hope is for at least an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to deliver aid to Gaza, he is pessimistic over the outcome of ongoing ceasefire talks.

Israel is facing mounting international pressure, including from its staunchest allies like the United States, to hold off plans for a ground offensive into Rafah, which Israel says are needed to eliminate Hamas militants in the Gaza border city.

World leaders who have spoken out against a military push into Rafah include German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who questioned the “terribly high costs” of the planned offensive after he met Mr Netanyahu in Jerusalem on March 17. Mr Scholz had earlier warned the large number of civilian casualties that would result from it would make regional peace “very difficult”.

Mr Netanyahu has said Israel will not bow down to pressure to call off its plans. He told lawmakers on March 19 that the Israeli military will go ahead with the expected ground operation.

Asked if bilateral ties will be affected if Israel carries out the assault on Rafah, Dr Balakrishnan said: “We will have to see what happens.”

“In the end, (Mr Netanyahu) is the man who has to make the decisions for Israel. He is accountable to his people, and he will also be accountable for the consequences,” the minister said.

Dr Balakrishnan, who has made repeated calls for a humanitarian truce in Gaza and the unconditional release of hostages, said Singapore must have a realistic appreciation of what it can do.

“We have stated our position, we have done what we can on humanitarian assistance. We stand ready to do more... But we also have to be prepared that this is another recurrent bout of violence in a very troubled part of the world,” he added.

The Foreign Minister was in Israel as part of a 10-day working trip to the Middle East, having already visited Doha in Qatar, Amman and Aqaba in Jordan and Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

Besides Mr Netanyahu, he also met Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on March 19, as well as Israel’s President Isaac Herzog, war Cabinet member Benny Gantz and former prime minister Naftali Bennett on March 20.

Reflecting on the conversations he had with the Israelis, Dr Balakrishnan said they were frank and sometimes brutal. “Where we have a difference... is we believe that the Israeli military response has now gone too far.”

He said he communicated this to Mr Netanyahu, Mr Katz and other Israelis he met. “To be fair, they hear us out, but it will not change their plans,” he added.