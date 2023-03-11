Singapore education should move beyond focus on grades to a meritocracy of skills: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE - The Republic is known around the world for topping Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa) rankings.

But Education Minister Chan Chun Sing on Saturday challenged Singaporeans to go beyond excellent Pisa scores and grade performance towards a meritocracy of skills, where regardless of where they start in life, everyone is given the chance to fulfil their potential.

“How can we be an exemplar to the world, a nation that celebrates diverse pathways of success and combines meritocracy with compassion, inclusion, and responsibility?” he said.

Mr Chan was addressing some 300 students at The Straits Times Education Forum held at the Singapore Management University (SMU) on the role higher education plays in building a sustainable and resilient future.

Another 30 students attended the event virtually.

In his keynote speech, Mr Chan said the institutes of higher learning (IHLs) play a key role in building a meritocracy of skills, through aptitude-based admissions and by providing different entry points and pathways for lifelong learning.

Beyond providing mass access to education, IHLs also need to tailor curricula to meet individuals’ different needs and strengths, he added.

“IHLs are already moving in this direction by offering options to customise degree programmes, and expanding the range of modular courses for adult learners to customise their learning based on their needs,” he said.

SMU’s new College of Integrative Studies, which will take in up to 100 freshmen in August 2023, allows students to design their own majors with a selection from the university’s suite of courses.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Institute of Technology and Singapore University of Social Sciences have opened up more upgrading pathways for polytechnic graduates and adult learners.

IHLs also need diverse talents to cultivate diverse ideas, said Mr Chan. “They must go further to source for talent beyond traditional academic profiles – including professionals in other fields who are well-versed in stakeholder management, and can be connectors with industries both local and international.”

He also urged Singaporeans to think beyond themselves and to define success by contribution to society and the well-being of others, rather than individual achievement.

“Every Singaporean is a steward of the world he or she inherits, and must pay it forward to provide more opportunities, access, and networks to those who may be less privileged than us,” he said.