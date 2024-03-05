S’pore does what is in its best interests, but neighbours in region see spillover effects: Alvin Tan

SINGAPORE - When it comes to securing marquee events, Singapore does what is in its best interests, just as any government does, said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan on March 5. But there are positive spillover effects for its regional neighbours when visitors come to the Republic from outside the region, he added.

Mr Tan was responding in Parliament to a question from Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) on whether Singapore’s “first mover advantage” in securing events might negatively impact foreign relations, and lead to perceptions that Singapore is “hoarding the pie”.

Associate Professor Lim also asked if other ministries or agencies would be brought in to manage any potential fallout when it comes to international relations.

The issue arose after it was revealed that STB gave a grant of unspecified size and conditions to concert promoter AEG Presents to bring American pop star Taylor Swift to Singapore for six concerts. Singapore is the only country in the region that she is performing in. The exclusivity deal sparked unhappiness among some lawmakers in neighbouring countries, such as Thailand and the Philippines.

“We do what’s best for Singapore, but we also understand that Singapore is a connectivity hub, and being a vibrant hub also benefits our region and our neighbours,” said Mr Tan, adding that there is a “tandem benefit” because visitors also travel to other tourist sites in the region.

Mr Tan also addressed questions about what factors the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) considers when deciding which artiste or event to disburse grants to.

He said STB has been supporting leisure events through grants since 1998, to complement other marketing initiatives such as campaigns and partnerships. International visitors make up an average of 25 per cent to 30 per cent of the total attendees for leisure events that STB has supported.

Mr Don Wee (Chua Chu Kang GRC) asked how the Government maintains Singapore’s competitiveness, given that other countries in the region are also strengthening their tourism sectors.

During the debate on his ministry’s budget on March 1, Mr Tan announced that Singapore’s tourism industry will receive a $300 million boost as part of a plan to grow the local economy and reinforce its status as a global business hub.