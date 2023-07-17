S’pore delegates learn from Australia’s fish farming scene to balance output and sustainability

SINGAPORE – Next to the deep-sea cages holding farmed yellowtail kingfish, a small pod of dolphins splashes out of the Spencer Gulf waters. On a nearby rocky islet, Australian sea lions and seals lazily roll about and vocalise, much to the glee of observers on a boat.

The nearly 10 large sea cages are run by Clean Seas Seafood, the world’s largest yellowtail kingfish supplier outside of Japan, producing about 3,500 tonnes a year, which is nearly 80 per cent of Singapore’s local seafood production in 2022.

The vast Spencer Gulf, off the coast of Australia’s seafood capital Port Lincoln in South Australia, paints a picture of how successful aquaculture can coexist with marine animals, as long as care is taken to protect the environment.

While sea lions and other animals could prey on the kingfish, high tensile nets limit the predators’ access to the farmed fishes. The company also keeps an eye on nearby seagrass meadows.

“The health of the seagrass in the places that we farm is the most important metric in terms of understanding the impact of our farming,” Mr Robert Gratton, chief executive of Clean Seas, said to the observers on the boat.

They comprised people from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, as well as fish farmers, academics and the media from the Republic.

Led by Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Koh Poh Koon, the delegation visited southern and western Australia in late June to learn more about the best practices in aquaculture to boost Singapore’s food security.

The Republic’s aquaculture sector is still nascent, accounting for 7.6 per cent of seafood consumed in the country in 2022.