S’pore charity to raise funds for Libya flood victims

SINGAPORE – Local charity Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF), in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), is calling for donations to support the needs of those affected by the floods in Libya.

“This includes shelter and basic needs (or) core-relief items, medical supplies and equipment as well as protection interventions such as psychosocial support,” RLAF said in a statement on Monday.

Donations can be made through various online avenues from now to Oct 15.

Those who wish to donate via PayNow can key in RLAF’s UEN 200910530ZRLA and indicate “LIBYAFLOODS” in the remarks.

Alternatively, a bank transfer can be made to RLAF at OCBC Bank current account number 601313315001.

Donors can also issue a cheque payable to RLAF and state on its back their name and contact number, and indicate “Libya Floods 2023”. The cheque should be posted to RLAF (Yusof Ishak Mosque, 10 Woodlands Drive 17, Singapore 737740) or to the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (273 Braddell Road, Singapore 579702).

There is also an ongoing campaign on Giving.sg.

All collections will be channelled through the UNHCR, which has been operational in Libya since 1991 to deliver aid to affected communities.