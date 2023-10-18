S’pore charity to raise funds for affected communities in Gaza

SINGAPORE – Local charity Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF), in collaboration with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), is calling for donations to support communities affected by the conflict in Gaza.

An online fundraising appeal via multiple platforms will be organised from Oct 19 to 31 to support the urgent needs of survivors and affected communities with humanitarian relief and shelter.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been internally displaced and are facing significant challenges in accessing essential services, including clean water, food, healthcare, and sanitation.

“They are in urgent need of the emergency humanitarian assistance provided by UNRWA,” said RLAF.

“Currently, there are eight operational UNRWA health centres in Gaza, providing critical primary healthcare services. However, these facilities have supplies for less than one month, emphasising the pressing need for support.”