S’pore charities urge caution as fund-raising scams surface after Turkey quake

SINGAPORE – Charities in Singapore are aware that scammers overseas have been soliciting donations purportedly on behalf of victims of the Turkey-Syria earthquake, and are reminding donors to stay alert.

On Feb 10, four days after the 7.8-magnitude quake struck, the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) warned the public against charity scams.

The consumer protection agency said: “The devastation in Turkey and Syria… is inspiring people to help and donate. And it’s prompting scammers – like they do after every disaster – to take advantage of your generosity.”

The FTC said these scammers use familiar-sounding names to create fake charities and ask for donations in cash, gift card or cryptocurrency.

Such scams were also circulating on video-sharing platform TikTok, with some accounts posting television recordings depicting rescue efforts while asking for donations, the BBC has reported.

Replying to queries from The Straits Times, the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF) said: “These acts are clearly wrong and reprehensible, as they prey on the public’s good intentions to help, and exploit the hardships of vulnerable disaster victims.”

RLAF has collected more than $1.1 million since it launched its fund-raising campaign on Feb 10 to support survivors who need tents, blankets and winter clothing.

On Friday, humanitarian organisation World Vision Singapore, which has raised more than $200,000 to help quake victims, said: “It is very unfortunate and disappointing that there are people who would seek to profit from a humanitarian disaster.”

It reminded the public to always check whether an organisation is a registered charity and whether it has a valid fund-raising permit by visiting the Charity Portal (charities.gov.sg).

As at last Tuesday, World Vision had provided 17,000 litres of fuel to medical facilities and search-and-rescue teams in Syria, and ready-to-eat meals to 11,490 people there.

The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) said it is aware that there are scams that claim to raise funds for disaster response, but to date, it has not seen fake versions of its platform.

“It said: “We constantly remind the public to check for the legitimacy of the fund-raisers they come across before giving.

“It is always safer to give to trusted charities like the Red Cross to ensure that their donations are well maximised and go towards the communities they are intended to support.”

SRC has raised more than $3 million through its fund-raising appeal, with donations from individuals, companies and schools.

In Turkey, the money will be disbursed to the Turkish Red Crescent Society and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.