S’pore casinos use technology to let gamblers set limits and reminders to stop

SINGAPORE – To promote responsible gambling, Singapore’s two casinos have rolled out a tool for their members to set time and budget limits for their gambling sessions.

When the limits are up, patrons will be approached by a casino staff member or receive a notification on their mobile phones.

This informed play system kicked in at casinos in Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) from February 2020 and Marina Bay Sands (MBS) from June 2022.

The initiative is being progressively rolled out at some jackpot machine rooms, which are also working towards implementing measures such as offering patrons the option of getting win-loss statements.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development announced these measures on Oct 28, in line with the Responsible Gambling Awareness Week that runs till Nov 6.

It said in response to queries from The Sunday Times that these measures aim to establish good responsible gambling standards within the industry.

In addition to what casinos and jackpot rooms are doing, Singapore Pools set up a risk-profiling tool in 2021 for its account holders to monitor how much they have placed in bets and the payouts earned.

Tailored messages will be sent to these customers based on their online betting behaviour, such as a reminder if they are spending more than usual.

According to the National Council on Problem Gambling, the median monthly betting amount among Singaporeans decreased from $30 in 2017 to $15 in 2020, which could be due partly to Covid-19 restrictions on gambling activities.

Gambling participation rates – which measure the percentage of Singapore residents aged 18 and above who have participated in at least one form of gambling – has remained at around 50 per cent since 2005.

MBS executive director of responsible gambling Joseph Bufalino said the aim of the informed play system is to help patrons better control their time and money spent gambling in the casinos.

“(When the patron reaches the set limit), the decision to continue gambling, however, sits solely with the patron unless there are any other observable signs that raise concerns, like if they were to fall asleep at the table,” he said.

Mr Bufalino added that registration to set limits can be done online, so patrons do not have to worry about any associated stigma that may dissuade them from using the tool.