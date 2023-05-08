S’pore-bound Scoot flight from Bangkok delayed for 3 hours after technical fault

SINGAPORE – A Scoot flight bound for Singapore from Bangkok was forced to return to the Thai capital on Monday due to a technical fault.

Pictures seen by The Straits Times showed that smoke had filled the cabin of flight TR605, which had left Bangkok at 3.56pm local time (4.56pm Singapore time) and was initially scheduled to arrive here at 7.15pm.

“As a safety precaution, a decision was made to return to Bangkok,” said a Scoot spokesman in response to queries.

There were 230 passengers and eight crew members on board the aircraft, said the spokesman, adding that passengers were given refreshments upon landing in Bangkok at 5.09pm local time.

According to flight tracker site Flightradar, the Airbus A321 made at least four loops near the island of Ko Si Chang in southern Thailand before circling back to Bangkok.

The aircraft later departed Suvarnabhumi Airport at 7.27pm local time after the fault was rectified.

It arrived in Singapore at 10.26pm.

One passenger, who wanted to be known only as Mr Kumar, told ST that the pilot announced 30 minutes into the flight that there was a ventilation issue and they needed to turn back.

“There was this damp smell, like something was leaking,” said the 53-year-old business development director.

Apologising for the disruption and inconvenience caused, Scoot said: “The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority. We will continue to provide assistance to our customers where possible.”